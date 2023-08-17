Kansas City voters to see transportation sales tax extension on November ballot

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Voters in Kansas City will decide whether a transportation tax to fund the city’s bus service should be extended another decade.

Members of Kansas City’s council unanimously approved an ordinance to put the extension of a 3/8th-cent sales tax on the Nov. 7 ballot.

During Wednesday’s Transportation, Infrastructure and Operations Committee meeting, members added wording to the ordinance to make sure if the tax is approved it will only be used for the Kansas City Area Transportation Authority’s bus system in the city. The wording secures the ATA funding and ensures the money raised by the tax would not go to fund other public transportation projects.

Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas proposed the ballot language to extend the tax in May.

He says the 3/8th-cent sales tax has generated $366 million for transit in Kansas City since 2010.

Voters initially approved the transportation tax in 2003. It was expected to last five-years until a regional transportation tax could be implemented, but that never happened. In 2008, the city asked voted to extend the tax 15 years, which passed.

The city also supports the KCATA with a separate 1/2-cent sales tax that does not require voter approval.

The KCATA bus system has been free to ride since 2019 and no longer relies on fares to generate revenue.

