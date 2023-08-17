Kansas City steps up fight against stinky sewers

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The city has long been battling stinky sewers throughout the metro. Recently, there’s been a greater effort to try and freshen things up a bit.

City Manager Brian Platt said while they’ve been using sewer blockers for decades now, he said they’ve stepped it up a notch.

“We are using them in more of a targeted and thoughtful way to make sure that we are making life better here in Kansas City,” Platt said. “We get complaints all the time about odors in the air, and a lot of it comes from the sewer.”

In April of 2022, voters approved a $750 million sewer bond that goes toward maintaining, repairing, and upgrading the sewer system throughout the city.

“The best way to get rid of the issues is to make sure the system is working properly and that water and sewer is flowing,” Platt said. “When it starts to collect in areas, that’s when you get those smells.”

With this bond, whenever someone smells a stinky sewer, they’ll go and put a Sewer Block down into the pipes.

“It’s just a pink block of this chemical that it will do you and insects and smells, and it actually has a little bit of a nice fragrance to it,” Platt said. “We put it in any area of the sewer that we get complaints about.”

With the upcoming heat wave, Platt said they’ll be paying close attention, making sure the warm weather doesn’t bring out any unwanted smells.

“The heat and the dryness add to more odor issues,” Platt said. “When we have a lot of rain, washing and flushing out the sewer systems, that’s when it clears out all the debris and sediment. So yes, absolutely, during the heat is more propensity for the mold, the bacteria, and the insects to grow.”

It’s a smell Vinca store manager Tu Tran said she’s been smelling for many decades.

“There would be that horrific odor; every time you opened the store, it would just smell like sewage,” Tran said. “I know a lot of stores down here have actually opened and closed because of the smell. You just couldn’t get rid of it.”

Tran said they would put candles out to try and mask the smell. “You just couldn’t get away from it,” Tran said.

Recently, Tran said she’s noticed the lack of smell due to the city’s extra effort in fixing the problem. An effort she and her customers are very thankful for.

“We are really happy that they are doing it and the city improvements,” Tran said. “I feel like it’s something that’s been needing to come across for a long time now.”

If you smell a stinky sewer, you can submit a 311 complaint through the myKCMO app or call (816) 513-1313.

“We’re getting more complaints, which is good,” Platt said. “We don’t see them as an issue. We’re trying to solve problems. We can’t be in every street and in every block every day. Our residents are our best tool to help us figure out where the issues are and how we can solve them faster.”

