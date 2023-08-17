Kansas City Royals reach new labor deal with stadium workers

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Royals reach a new agreement with the Service Employees International Union.

The agreement locks in a raise for events, ballpark services, and grounds & tarp employees working at Kauffman Stadium. According to the Royals all employees working at the stadium will be paid at least $16 an hour throughout the 2023 season.

The Royals said the agreement includes regular raises for ballpark services, event services, and grounds & tarp staff through the life of the new contract. Ushers and bathroom attendants will receive 20-percent raises or more over the course of the next three years according to the contract.

“We believe the outcome of these negotiations demonstrates to bargaining unit members that we value their work, and shows our dedicated fans that we are committed to continuing to provide the best experience possible at Kauffman Stadium,” the Royals said in a statement.

The Union’s contention that the Royals refused to provide safe and sanitary drinking water, or bring their own water bottles into the stadium, was amicably resolved back in April during the ordinary course of negotiations, according to a statement from the Royals.

