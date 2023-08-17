Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Kansas City Royals reach new labor deal with stadium workers

Members of the grounds crew pull the tarp after a rain delay before a baseball game between the...
Members of the grounds crew pull the tarp after a rain delay before a baseball game between the Kansas City Royals and the Detroit Tigers Wednesday, May 24, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)(Charlie Riedel | AP)
By Heidi Schmidt
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 2:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Royals reach a new agreement with the Service Employees International Union.

The agreement locks in a raise for events, ballpark services, and grounds & tarp employees working at Kauffman Stadium. According to the Royals all employees working at the stadium will be paid at least $16 an hour throughout the 2023 season.

The Royals said the agreement includes regular raises for ballpark services, event services, and grounds & tarp staff through the life of the new contract. Ushers and bathroom attendants will receive 20-percent raises or more over the course of the next three years according to the contract.

“We believe the outcome of these negotiations demonstrates to bargaining unit members that we value their work, and shows our dedicated fans that we are committed to continuing to provide the best experience possible at Kauffman Stadium,” the Royals said in a statement.

ALSO READ: MLB commissioner throws support behind new stadium for the Kansas City Royals

The Union’s contention that the Royals refused to provide safe and sanitary drinking water, or bring their own water bottles into the stadium, was amicably resolved back in April during the ordinary course of negotiations, according to a statement from the Royals.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - The Kansas City Chiefs and the Cleveland Browns play during the first half of an NFL...
Arrowhead passed over for top NFL tailgating spot according to list
PLEASANT HILL, Mo. -- Photo from Aug. 15, 2023, shows the exterior of the Pleasant Hill Police...
Pleasant Hill police officer no longer works for department after “offensive” social media post
Police responded to a crash involving school bus in the Oaklawn neighborhood of Wichita,...
8-year-old girl dies after being hit by school bus, police in Kansas say
A Kansas City Chiefs fan, Chiefsaholic, poses for photos while walking toward Empower Field at...
Docs: Superfan “ChiefsAholic’ escaped days after getting Super Bowl-winning payday
Distracted driving bill signed.
New Missouri distracted driving law takes effect this month

Latest News

Seattle Mariners' Ty France hits an RBI single during the first inning of a baseball game...
Hernandez hits sacrifice fly in the eighth to break a tie, Mariners edge Royals 6-5
FILE: Rob Manfred visited Kansas City on Wednesday to discuss and see two proposed ballpark...
MLB commissioner throws support behind new stadium for the Kansas City Royals
MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred pushes for new ballpark
Visit from MLB commissioner impresses local congressman
Opening day at Kauffman Stadium on March 30, 2023.
Kansas City Royals to welcome MLB Commissioner amid new ballpark plans