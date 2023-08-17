Kansas City, Kan. police investigate homicide after man’s body found in apartment

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - Detectives are investigating after a 911 call ends with officers discovering a man’s body.

Officers responded to North 73rd Terrace and Troupe Avenue around 3 a.m. Officers found a man’s body inside an apartment there.

Detectives said the death is being investigated as a homicide, but have not released any additional information about what happened.

Any one who has information about the man’s death that could help detectives with their investigation is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

This is the 15th homicide of the year in Kansas City, Kansas, according to the police department.

