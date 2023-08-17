Kansas City celebrates 816 Day

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - In a world full of numbers the combination of 816 stands out to the people of Kansas City and on Aug. 16 it’s the one special day to celebrate everything the city of fountains has to offer.

“I love that it’s a big enough city that there is always something going on but it’s small enough that you know people and feels like a tight-knit community,” says Ally McCoy.

“Well, you got to love the Kansas City Chiefs, it’s a city of fountains and I’m working at the first all-female sports complex, it’s a statement, you got to love it,” says Jerime Willour.

On Wednesday, Kansas Citians showcased their love in many ways, For Adrianne Clayton, it’s through her artwork, highlighting Kansas City’s legendary people.

“It’s really about culture, family and fun, there’s a really a lot of love here too,” says Clayton.

For Walter Edwin, better known as ‘The Popper’, his love is in the form of not only music but his IMKC apparel, which highlights KC’s must-see spots.

“You got to get to Gates and to Minsky’s, you got to get some IMKC,” says Edwin.

On this day rapper Kye Colors is repping the 816 through his lyrics, by putting on a Skate16 event to highlight the KC skate community in his new music video, for his new song “Glide”.

“It’s the place to be, KC is the place to be,” says Colors.

It is the place to be which is why Brian Benton, better known as Bizzy originated this day to celebrate KC.

It all started from a Facebook post and a question.

“Saint Louis has 314 Day, Detroit has 313 Day, couple of cities in LA do it and she was like, ‘Why don’t we have our own’. I popped on the post and said, ‘Hey you want to do it and she said no you can do it’,” says Benton.

He did just that, after the first event in 2017 a year later Former Mayor Sly James signed a proclamation making it official.

“I feel like the world needs to see it, we have an amazing city, amazing citizens here and it needs to be showcased,” says Benton.

While the rest of the world continues to learn more about Kansas City, Kansas Citians will continue to just take pride in the place they call home.

