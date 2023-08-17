Aging & Style
Investigation underway after bacterial outbreak in Anderson County

By Gabe Swartz
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 5:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ANDERSON COUNTY, Kan. (KCTV) - Authorities have begun an investigation after a bacterial outbreak in Anderson County.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment, in conjunction with the Southeast Kansas Multi-County Health Department, is in the preliminary stages of investigating individuals suffering from campylobacteriosis. The KDHE said Thursday individuals with that illness could possibly be associated with Trade Winds Bar and Grill in Garnett, Kansas.

In response, health officials are asking anyone who visited the bar between July 14, 2023, and Aug. 9, 2023, who later experienced symptoms of diarrhea, bloody diarrhea, abdominal pain, nausea, or vomiting to take a survey.

The KDHE said Campylobacter is an infectious disease caused by a bacteria that is most commonly associated with eating raw or undercooked chicken, or from contamination of other foods by those items. It does not usually spread from one person to another but can when an infected person doesn’t wash their hands with soap and water appropriately after using the restroom or before preparing food, the KDHE said.

Symptoms of the bacterial disease typically show up between two to five days of exposure and the KDHE said people recover without specific treatment.

Anyone who lives in Anderson County and does not have access to a computer to complete the survey is asked to contact the SEKMCHD via phone at 785-448-6559. For those not living in Anderson County facing the same issues, a call to KDHE’s Epidemiology Hotline at 877-427-7317 can be made.

The KDHE and SEKMCHD are working with the Kansas Department of Agriculture to make sure proper food safety practices are in place at the restaurant. KDA inspectors completed an investigation on Aug. 15 and provided compliance assistance to the business.

