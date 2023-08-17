Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Independence employee seriously burned in workplace accident

An Edmundston man was found dead in the St. John River Tuesday evening, RCMP media relations...
An Edmundston man was found dead in the St. John River Tuesday evening, RCMP media relations confirmed Wednesday.(WAGM)
By Heidi Schmidt
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 5:56 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (KCTV) - An Independence Power & Light employee is hospitalized with serious burns after a workplace accident Wednesday.

The City of Independence said the employee was burned while preforming maintenance. Firefighters and EMTs responded to the accident, The city said they provided lifesaving aid to the injured worker.

Independence City Manager Zach Walker said the incident is under review.

“Our Power and Light Department crews are working around high voltages of electricity, in challenging physical conditions, and locations. We take every precaution to ensure our employees are well-trained and properly equipped,” Walker said.

The city says it is providing support and services to help Independence Power and Light employees process what happened.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - The Kansas City Chiefs and the Cleveland Browns play during the first half of an NFL...
Arrowhead passed over for top NFL tailgating spot according to list
PLEASANT HILL, Mo. -- Photo from Aug. 15, 2023, shows the exterior of the Pleasant Hill Police...
Pleasant Hill police officer no longer works for department after “offensive” social media post
Police responded to a crash involving school bus in the Oaklawn neighborhood of Wichita,...
8-year-old girl dies after being hit by school bus, police in Kansas say
A Kansas City Chiefs fan, Chiefsaholic, poses for photos while walking toward Empower Field at...
Docs: Superfan “ChiefsAholic’ escaped days after getting Super Bowl-winning payday
Distracted driving bill signed.
New Missouri distracted driving law takes effect this month

Latest News

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The city steps up fight against stinky sewers by putting deodorizers down...
Kansas City steps up fight against stinky sewers
With an excessive heat watch on tap for the weekend and plenty of events on the schedule in the...
How area events, people are prepping for this weekend’s heat
With an excessive heat watch on tap for the weekend and plenty of events on the schedule in the...
How area events, people are prepping for this weekend’s heat
Kansas City, Missouri, fights a stinky sewer issue by putting deodorizer in the drains.
Kansas City fights stinky sewer issue