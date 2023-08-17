Independence employee seriously burned in workplace accident

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (KCTV) - An Independence Power & Light employee is hospitalized with serious burns after a workplace accident Wednesday.

The City of Independence said the employee was burned while preforming maintenance. Firefighters and EMTs responded to the accident, The city said they provided lifesaving aid to the injured worker.

Independence City Manager Zach Walker said the incident is under review.

“Our Power and Light Department crews are working around high voltages of electricity, in challenging physical conditions, and locations. We take every precaution to ensure our employees are well-trained and properly equipped,” Walker said.

The city says it is providing support and services to help Independence Power and Light employees process what happened.

