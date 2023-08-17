How area events, people are prepping for this weekend’s heat

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - With an excessive heat watch on tap for the weekend and plenty of events on the schedule in the area, people need a plan to beat the heat.

So far the heat is not holding off any big events like the Billy Joel Concert at Arrowhead, the Air Show in Johnson County, or Grand Balloon and Puppet Display at the WWI museum. But those putting on the events want spectators to be aware of how they feel to avoid any sickness from the heat. The same also goes for charities that take care of the homeless.

Over at the New Century Air Center, gates are expected to open at 9:00 a.m. Saturday. Everyone’s encouraged to bring refillable water containers and anything to give them shade throughout the day.

“We will also have a cooling bus out here from Johnson County and that is a place for people to go inside,” Air Show Communications Director Jade DeGood explained. “Cool off a little bit, come back out here and enjoy the air show.”

A water buggy will be around to refill any water bottles. As well as medical teams in case someone feels overheated and sick.

“We have EMS out here the entire time, we also have a first aid station that is set up,” the communications director for the show continued. “So if you’re feeling a little over heated you can find that on our map over at KCairshow.org where that is. Take a look at that and go over there it will be a cool place.”

At times, the heat index this weekend could make it feel over 100 degrees. Because of that, charities like City Union Mission concerned about the homeless stuck out in this heat wave.

“Those who come by and just want to check in and get a bottle water but they’re not interested in overnight stay,” City Union Mission CEO Terry Megli stated. “Then we’re going to give them a hospitality bag. That has granola in there, we got hand sanitizer and some candy.”

Right now, City Union Mission is seeing an uptick in those who live out of their cars because they can’t sleep overnight in them without it overheating. Which can be deadly for those with other medical issues.

“This heat is going to wreak havoc on people with diabetes, asthma, heart conditions,” Megli continued. “But especially mixing that with drugs and alcohol can mix a dangerous cocktail for people.”

“You got to drink plenty of water, not only that because to me it’s a cakewalk,” Mission resident Bryant Cheadm added. “All you got to do is come here, explain your situation, ask for help and they’ll give it to you.”

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.