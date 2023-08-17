Governor Kelly directs Executive Branch agencies to adopt generative AI policy

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas Governor Laura Kelly directed Executive Branch agencies to adopt a statewide generative artificial intelligence (AI) policy.

Officials with the Office of the Governor said Governor Kelly implemented the policy to stay ahead of the progression of generative AI technology. The policy, created and introduced by the Kansas Office of Information Technology (OITS), outlines how Kansas can responsibly embrace and use the technology while also protecting the State of Kansas.

“It is essential that we be proactive in finding the best way to use any technology that can pose risks to Kansans’ data and privacy,” Governor Kelly said. “With the adoption of this policy, Kansas serves as a model for what an enterprising, effective government can do to stay at the forefront of technological advancements.”

According to officials with the Office of the Governor, the policy comes as state and federal elected officials across the country grapple with the challenges of generative AI, which are computer-based tools used to automate certain tasks. With this policy, Kansas is staying ahead of the curve as many states continue to consider ways to regulate the use of generative AI.

“The full potential of generative AI has yet to be seen,” said Jeff Maxon, Interim Chief Information Technology Officer and Chief Information Security Officer. “We have only scratched the surface in our understanding of what this technology can do. With the adoption of this policy, it allows agencies to safely explore how we can use generative AI to enhance our work and, ultimately, better serve Kansans.”

Officials with the Office of the Governor indicated the policy serves as the primary governing document for the usage of generative AI for users or related activities by the entities. This policy applies to all business uses involving the State of Kansas, including but not limited to the development of software code, written documentation, such as policy, legislation or regulation, and correspondence, such as memorandums, letters, text messages and emails, research, the summarization and proofreading of documents, and the making of business decisions.

Officials with the Office of the Governor said the policy outlines that responses created from generative AI outputs must be reviewed for accuracy, appropriateness, privacy and security before being acted upon or disseminated. It also lays out that state information and Restricted Use Information (RUI) shall not be provided when interacting with generative AI.

According to officials with the Office of the Governor, software code generative by generative AI shall only be implemented after the entity has identified and mitigated all business and security risks related to its use. All usage of software code generated by generative AI shall be annotated.

Officials with the Office of the Governor noted to view the full policy, click HERE.

