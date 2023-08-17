Former JCCC employee convicted of disorderly conduct after threatening student in traffic

.
.(.)
By Melonne McBride
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 7:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JOHNSON COUNTY, Kan. (KCTV) - KCTV5 previously reported on a student who had an unfortunate encounter with a Johnson County Community College employee while in traffic.

In April of 2022, Maya Kalmus was on her way to class at the campus when she had a run-in with groundskeeper, Daniel Rainey.

Kalmus began to film Rainey on her phone while the two were still driving.

In the video, Rainey yells at Kalmus to roll down her window. He begins cursing at her and threatens her and then challenges her to a fight in the JCCC parking lot.

Previous Coverage: ‘It’s appalling.’ Student records video of JCCC employee threatening her in apparent road rage

Kalmus filed a complaint against Rainey with the Johnson County prosecutor, but the prosecutor declined to press charges. Police then took it upon themselves to send the case to the municipal prosecutor who did file charges.

Rainey appeared in court on Thursday, August 3, and pled guilty to disorderly conduct for use of obscene and abusive language.

Rainey has been sentenced to 30-days of probation and pay just under $400 in fines.

In July, KCTV5 reached out to Rainey who declined to speak with us. It was then that we learned that Rainey’s employment with JCCC had come to an end.

JCCC would not comment why.

