Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

FORECAST: Mild weather Thursday, but extreme heat on the way for the weekend

Mild weather Thursday, but extreme heat on the way for the weekend
By Greg Bennett
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 8:33 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - We continue to monitor a major ridge of warm air and high pressure developing through the southwest and moseying into the central plains through the next few days. Forcing this ridge to the east is a tropical storm that is slowly gliding across the coast of the Baja Peninsula. As the storm rides the coast and is expected to impact California all the way up to the Pacific Northwest, it will continue to funnel in warmer air from central Mexico, through the central plains and block this ridge from retrograding to the west. At this time, this means we can continue to see the mid to upper 90s for afternoon high temperatures through the beginning of next week. If tropical storm, Hillary decides to move off its current path then this can affect what kind of conditions we will get involved with starting this weekend into next week. This means a tropical storm off the Pacific coast is a key factor in how the weather affects us here in the Missouri River Valley.

Tropical Outlook
Tropical Outlook(KCTV 5)

For now, seasonable temperatures are expected through today and tomorrow with partly sunny to mostly clear skies. High UV rays are expected through the next 10 days which may lead to a burn time ranging between 40 minutes and 45 minutes. Air quality today is good but it’s expected to drop significantly as we move into the weekend and gather more heat. Temperatures do expect to cool off, but very slowly with next Saturday expecting highs around 90°.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - The Kansas City Chiefs and the Cleveland Browns play during the first half of an NFL...
Arrowhead passed over for top NFL tailgating spot according to list
Police responded to a crash involving school bus in the Oaklawn neighborhood of Wichita,...
8-year-old girl dies after being hit by school bus, police in Kansas say
PLEASANT HILL, Mo. -- Photo from Aug. 15, 2023, shows the exterior of the Pleasant Hill Police...
Pleasant Hill police officer no longer works for department after “offensive” social media post
Distracted driving bill signed.
New Missouri distracted driving law takes effect this month
Police Chief apologizes after hire
Pleasant Hill police chief calls new hire’s social media post offensive

Latest News

Mild weather Thursday, but extreme heat on the way for the weekend
Mild weather Thursday, but extreme heat on the way for the weekend
Quiet weather continues tonight with temperatures returning to the mid to upper 60s overnight.
FORECAST: Quiet and comfortable tonight, low temps and humidity for Thursday
FORECAST: Quiet and comfortable tonight, low temps and humidity for Thursday
Quiet weather continues tonight with temperatures returning to the mid to upper 60s overnight.
Storm Track 5 Weather Forecast, 8/16