FORECAST: Mild weather Thursday, but extreme heat on the way for the weekend

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - We continue to monitor a major ridge of warm air and high pressure developing through the southwest and moseying into the central plains through the next few days. Forcing this ridge to the east is a tropical storm that is slowly gliding across the coast of the Baja Peninsula. As the storm rides the coast and is expected to impact California all the way up to the Pacific Northwest, it will continue to funnel in warmer air from central Mexico, through the central plains and block this ridge from retrograding to the west. At this time, this means we can continue to see the mid to upper 90s for afternoon high temperatures through the beginning of next week. If tropical storm, Hillary decides to move off its current path then this can affect what kind of conditions we will get involved with starting this weekend into next week. This means a tropical storm off the Pacific coast is a key factor in how the weather affects us here in the Missouri River Valley.

Tropical Outlook (KCTV 5)

For now, seasonable temperatures are expected through today and tomorrow with partly sunny to mostly clear skies. High UV rays are expected through the next 10 days which may lead to a burn time ranging between 40 minutes and 45 minutes. Air quality today is good but it’s expected to drop significantly as we move into the weekend and gather more heat. Temperatures do expect to cool off, but very slowly with next Saturday expecting highs around 90°.

