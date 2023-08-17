FORECAST: Excessive heat watch in effect Saturday through Tuesday

Intense heat and humidity return this weekend and will continue for much of the following week. An excessive heat watch has been issued for parts of eastern Kansas starting Saturday while parts of western Missouri get included in this watch by Sunday. This watch will remain in effect for our entire viewing area until Tuesday evening. Temperatures will easily climb into the mid to upper 90s with heat index values between 100-105° with many spots potentially reaching 110° or greater.

A ridge of high pressure will continue to stay centered over us through early next week with some signs pointing to this ridge flattening out just a bit late in the week ahead. If this happens we should be able to see a subtle downward trend in temperatures starting on Wednesday. But don’t expect significant relief anytime soon. The pattern doesn’t start to really shift until late next week and the following weekend with the small potential for rain returning. It’s still a long ways out, which means confidence is very low at this time for any substantial changes to the forecast. Make sure to practice heat safety over the next week as we battle some dangerous heat for several days in a row.

