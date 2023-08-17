Fallen Independence police officer honored with Pentagon tribute

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (KCTV) - A fallen Independence, Missouri, police officer is honored with a special tribute at the Pentagon in Washington, D.C.

The Independence Police Department said a US Flag was flown outside of the building on Wednesday, August 16 in honor of Ofc. Blaize Madrid-Evans. The honor comes nearly two years following his death.

Independence police department shared a picture of a certificate honoring fallen Officer Blaize Madrid-Evans. (Independence Police Department)

A wanted felon shot and killed Madrid-Evans on Sept. 15, 2021. It happened as Madrid-Evans and another officer checked out a tip about the suspect’s location at an Independence home.

Madrid-Evans graduated from the police academy and worked just under 18 shifts with the department before his death.

Madrid-Evans’ training officer returned fire and killed the suspect.

This is the latest honor for the fallen officer. He was honored with the Red, White and Blue Heart Award by Missouri Gov. Mike Parson in 2022.

Last month Parson also signed a bill into law renaming a portion of Missouri Highway 291 as “Police Officer Blaize Madrid-Evans Memorial Highway.”

