Clay County K9 catches hit-and-run suspect

The Smithville Police Department requested assistance after responding to a three-vehicle crash...
The Smithville Police Department requested assistance after responding to a three-vehicle crash Wednesday night.(Smithville Police Department/Facebook)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 4:02 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
SMITHVILLE, Mo. (KCTV) - As authorities responded to a three-vehicle crash in Clay County Wednesday night, they got help from a four-legged friend.

The Clay County Sheriff’s Office said the Smithville Police Department requested their assistance after they arrived at the scene of a three-vehicle crash at U.S. 169 Highway and 92 Highway just before 10 p.m. Wednesday. Several individuals were injured in the crash, and the Missouri State Highway Patrol was called to investigate.

After the driver who was believed to have caused the crash ran from the scene, Smithville Police requested a K9 deputy to make an attempt to find the suspect. K9 Argos and Deputy Petty from the Clay County Sheriff’s Office tracked down the suspect and found the man about 50 yards into a thickly-wooded area nearby, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

MSHP is still investigating the crash.

According to MSHP’s crash narrative, 31-year-old Matthew Ross of Cameron, Missouri, was driving a 2013 Hyundai Sonata carrying three passengers. The crash narrative from MSHP alleged that Ross’ vehicle ran a red light and struck a 2013 Volkswagen Rotan, leading the Sonata to overturn and strike a 2013 Dodge Journey.

Two passengers in the Sonata were seriously injured.

The nose knows! Smithville Police Department officers contacted us last night after they arrived at the scene of a...

Posted by Clay County, Missouri Sheriff on Thursday, August 17, 2023

