City Council approves $1.15m in funding to improve KC golf courses

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A few golf courses in the city are set to get some upgrades in the near future.

On Thursday, the Kansas City, Missouri, City Council passed an item appropriating $1.15 million toward renovations at Shoal Creek Golf Course and Minor Park Golf Course.

The funds approved come from the Unappropriated Fund Balance of KCMO’s Golf Operations Fund. According to a docket memo, $850,000 will be put toward the renovation of the Shoal Creek golf course bunkers and $300,000 will go toward repairing the Minor Park Golf Course parking lot.

The repairs will be done by Kansas City Parks and Recreation Department.

“These repairs will reduce ongoing maintenance costs and improve customer experience, playability and drainage,” the City’s docket memo read.

