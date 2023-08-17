American Jazz Museum announces new leadership

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The American Jazz Museum in Kansas City’s 18th and Vine District announces new leadership.

The museum’s board announced Dr. Dina Bennett has been named the museum’s Interim Executive Director effective August 19. Bennett says she plans to focus on enhancing the visitor experience at the museum. She is also known for her commitment to community and education programs according to the board.

The museum’s board said Rashida Phillips, who served as the Executive Director since 2020, plans to step down to pursue other interests.

“I am honored to steward this cultural treasure and captivate visitors with our programming and exhibits,” Bennett said. The museum will continue its enriching activities, including the upcoming annual “In the Yard” event on August 28th, celebrating the enduring legacy of Charlie “Yardbird” Parker.

The jazz museum is planning for it’s annual “In the Yard” event that is also a tribute to Charlie “Yardbird” Parker. The museum says the event will offer live music, activities, food trucks, yard games, in the 18th and Vine District.

“In the Yard” is Saturday, August 28.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.