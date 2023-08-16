Teen dies in Lafayette County ATV crash

LAFAYETTE COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - A teenager in Lafayette County died Tuesday night in an ATV crash.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, a 13-year-old boy from Waverly, Missouri, crashed a 2013 Polaris 900GF1 at 7:38 p.m. Tuesday.

Crash reports indicated that it happened when the boy went off the right side of Durant Road just west of Salt Fork Road.

When the ATV went off the right side of the road, it struck an embankment and overturned. MSHP said the boy was not wearing a safety device.

He was declared dead at 8:52 p.m. Tuesday.

