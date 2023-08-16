Aging & Style
Suspect in Fairway officer’s death charged with 1st degree murder

Cothran’s bond was set at $1 million, and she was scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday afternoon in Johnson County.(Johnson County Jail)
By Heidi Schmidt
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 11:34 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
FAIRWAY, Kan. (KCTV) - A Tennessee woman is now charged with first-degree murder connected to the death of Fairway police officer Jonah Oswald.

The Johnson County District Attorney charged 32-year-old Andrea Cothran with the crime during a court hearing Wednesday morning. The DA previously charged Cothran with aggravated assault causing great bodily harm, reckless fleeing of law enforcement, felony theft and reckless driving.

Cothran was arrested last week after she and 40-year-old Shannon Wayne Marshall of Ashland City, Tennessee, took a car from a Lenexa QuikTrip at 95th Street and Interstate-35.

According to police, Lenexa officers responded to the area at 7:30 a.m. on Aug. 6. When they arrived, the driver of the stolen vehicle hit a police car and drove off, heading north on I-35. The stolen vehicle headed to another QuikTrip location on Lamar Avenue.

READ MORE: Listen to End of Watch radio call for Fairway Ofc. Oswald

Multiple law enforcement agencies became involved in the response, including the Kansas Highway Patrol, the Mission Police Department, and the Fairway Police Department.

Gunfire was exchanged between the suspects and law enforcement, hitting Ofc. Jonah Oswald. Oswald, a member of the Fairway Police Department, was taken to a hospital with critical injuries and later died.

Marshall was also shot and died during the shooting.

Saturday evening the community gathered for a parade of blue in honor of Oswald and to show support for the Fairway Police Department.

Monday, the community paid their final respects to Oswald during a funeral service.

Cothran is held on $1 million bond.

