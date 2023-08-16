Reports: Andonovski set to resign from USWNT manager role

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - After an early exit from the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup, the United States Women’s National Team is expected to be looking for a new manager soon.

Vlatko Andonovski, who served as the national team’s manager since 2019, will reportedly step down from the role in the coming days. That news was first reported by soccer outlet 90min.

In this year’s World Cup, the U.S. won its opening matchup against Vietnam and tied 1-1 with the Netherlands in their second group stage match. The American women went scoreless for the final two matches and were eliminated on penalties by Sweden in the Round of 16.

The elimination was the earliest exit for the Americans and the earliest exit for a defending champion in Women’s World Cup history.

According to a report from ESPN’s Jeff Carlisle, Andonovski is a candidate to take over the manager role for the KC Current. Right now, interim manager Caroline Sjöblom is leading the Current after manager Matt Potter was abruptly fired by the club during a road-trip in April.

Andonovski previously has a history in Kansas City and the surrounding areas. From 2010 until 2017 he coached the Missouri Comets and FC Kansas City.

