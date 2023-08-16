Pleasant Hill police chief calls new hire’s social media post offensive

PLEASANT HILL, Mo. (KCTV) - The Pleasant Hill Police Department is facing criticism for its hiring practices.

After congratulating two new officers on being sworn in at Monday night’s city council meeting, someone shared a racist Facebook post one of the officers made less than a month ago on his personal account.

Because of the nature of the officer’s post, KCTV5 has decided not to show it or describe it in detail.

“It was offensive,” said Police Chief Tommy Wright, when asked for his description. “It was certainly not the standard that we have for our officers.”

He said that normally checking social media accounts is part of the background check process, but this time, no one checked.

“We missed it,” Wright said, “and we’re going to ensure that doesn’t happen again.”

The chief posted photos of the two officers sworn in. One was a re-hire who received congratulations and welcome back remarks in the comments section. Another was Jake Smith. The comment that caught Wright’s attention read, “Such good background checks. Guess anyone can get hired.”

About four hours after the first post, Wright made a new post with a statement addressing what he said he’d just been made aware of that night. He said he’s investigating their processes and as well as the officer.

Pleasant Hill Police Chief Tommy Wright apologized after inappropriate social media posts of a newly-hired officer came to light Monday night. (Facebook/Pleasant Hill Police Department)

Wright spent the bulk of his career at the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office in the St. Louis area. He took the helm of the Pleasant Hill Police Department only a year ago.

“The last year we’ve taken some steps to change the culture here as well as change our involvement with the community,” said Wright.

He remarked that what happened in the relatively small city has damaged that effort.

“Public trust is difficult to get and once you lose it, it’s hard to get back,” Wright said.

Wright assured residents and visitors this is not the norm.

“We want people to know that this is a safe place to come and visit, to play and to live and raise a family,” he said

He added that the public input was essential to knowing his department failed in their background check process, and he wants that to continue.

Smith is still employed by the city. Wright said he is on paid leave while the department conducts what’s known as a “professional standards investigation” to give due process before deciding what action to take next.

