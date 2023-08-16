Aging & Style
Pleasant Hill removes police officer over “offensive” social media post

PLEASANT HILL, Mo. -- Photo from Aug. 15, 2023, shows the exterior of the Pleasant Hill Police Department.
PLEASANT HILL, Mo. -- Photo from Aug. 15, 2023, shows the exterior of the Pleasant Hill Police Department.(KCTV)
By Heidi Schmidt
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 10:58 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
PLEASANT HILL, Mo. (KCTV) - A Pleasant Hill police officer is no longer on the force just two days after being sworn in Monday night.

Former Pleasant Hill police officer Jake Smith is accused of sharing a racist post on his personal Facebook account less than a month ago.

Pleasant Hill Police Chief Tommy Wright said the department normally checks social media accounts as part of the background check process, but did not check Smith’s account before he was hired.

“It was offensive,” Wright said about the post during an interview with KCTV5′s Betsy Webster Tuesday. “It was certainly not the standard that we have for our officers.”

Pleasant Hill Mayor John E.P. King, the Office of the City Administrator, and the Pleasant Hill Police Department, issued a joint statement about the investigation of insensitive social media postings by a newly hired police officer.

The following statement is posted in its entirety:

Wright said the police department and city are taking steps to improve the culture in the city and improve relations with the public.

“Public trust is difficult to get and once you lose it, it’s hard to get back,” Wright said Tuesday.

Wright assured residents and visitors this is not the norm.

“We want people to know that this is a safe place to come and visit, to play and to live and raise a family,” he said.

He added that the public input was essential to knowing his department failed in their background check process, and he wants that to continue.

