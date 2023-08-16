Pedestrian hit early Wednesday on highway exit ramp

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - At 3:40 a.m. Wednesday police and ambulance responded to calls of a pedestrian hit on The Paseo exit ramp from southbound I-35.

The driver tried to avoid the pedestrian who was walking in the roadway but was unable and struck them with the center front of their Hyundai.

The pedestrian was transported to an area hospital with critical injuries.

The driver of the Hyundai was not impaired and was wearing his seatbelt.

The collision was within the construction zone, but that does not appear to be a factor according to police.

