Olathe native visits elementary school with Mariners in town

OLATHE, Kan. (KCTV) - With the Seattle Mariners in town to play the Kansas City Royals this week, Olathe native Isaiah Campbell has made a return home.

The Mariners’ rookie relief pitcher and former Olathe South High School standout visited Washington Elementary School on Wednesday. There, he provided pitching tips to third-graders on the playground and spent time reading to a kindergarten class.

Campbell was called up to the big leagues by Seattle earlier this summer and made his MLB debut on July 7.

Seattle Mariners pitcher Isaiah Campbell throws during a "summer camp" intrasquad baseball game Sunday, July 12, 2020, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson) (Elaine Thompson | AP)

The 6-foot-4, 230-pound right-handed pitcher has a 2-0 record and a 2.31 earned run average in 11 appearances. Campbell was the 76th overall pick in the 2019 MLB Draft after starring at Arkansas during his collegiate career.

Campbell and the Mariners are in the midst of a four-game series with the Royals.

