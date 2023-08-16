Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Olathe native visits elementary school with Mariners in town

Seattle Mariners reliever Isaiah Campbell returned to Washington Elementary School Wednesday to...
Seattle Mariners reliever Isaiah Campbell returned to Washington Elementary School Wednesday to teach kids how to pitch and read on an off-day.(Seattle Mariners)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 4:56 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OLATHE, Kan. (KCTV) - With the Seattle Mariners in town to play the Kansas City Royals this week, Olathe native Isaiah Campbell has made a return home.

The Mariners’ rookie relief pitcher and former Olathe South High School standout visited Washington Elementary School on Wednesday. There, he provided pitching tips to third-graders on the playground and spent time reading to a kindergarten class.

Campbell was called up to the big leagues by Seattle earlier this summer and made his MLB debut on July 7.

Seattle Mariners pitcher Isaiah Campbell throws during a "summer camp" intrasquad baseball game...
Seattle Mariners pitcher Isaiah Campbell throws during a "summer camp" intrasquad baseball game Sunday, July 12, 2020, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)(Elaine Thompson | AP)

The 6-foot-4, 230-pound right-handed pitcher has a 2-0 record and a 2.31 earned run average in 11 appearances. Campbell was the 76th overall pick in the 2019 MLB Draft after starring at Arkansas during his collegiate career.

Campbell and the Mariners are in the midst of a four-game series with the Royals.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - The Kansas City Chiefs and the Cleveland Browns play during the first half of an NFL...
Arrowhead passed over for top NFL tailgating spot according to list
Distracted driving bill signed.
New Missouri distracted driving law takes effect this month
FILE: Greg Hallgrimson, 53, was found guilty Tuesday of felony first-degree domestic assault.
Former Greenwood Police Chief Greg Hallgrimson found guilty of felony assault
Police responded to a crash involving school bus in the Oaklawn neighborhood of Wichita,...
8-year-old girl dies after being hit by school bus, police in Kansas say
The sandwich will be on menus nationwide starting Aug. 28.
Chick-fil-A introduces first-ever seasonal spin on the original chicken sandwich

Latest News

A Kansas City Chiefs fan, Chiefsaholic, poses for photos while walking toward Empower Field at...
Docs: Superfan “ChiefsAholic’ escaped days after getting Super Bowl-winning payday
Two Lebanon, Mo., moms charged with misdemeanors for children’s absences lose their court battle.
2 Lebanon, Mo., moms charged with misdemeanors for children’s absences lose their court battle
Quiet weather continues tonight with temperatures returning to the mid to upper 60s overnight.
FORECAST: Quiet and comfortable tonight, low temps and humidity for Thursday
WATCH: MLB commissioner Rob Manfred, John Sherman discuss new ballpark plans