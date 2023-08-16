Marion County Record case remains far from resolved

MARION COUNTY, Kan. (KCTV) - Marion, Kansas, remains in the national spotlight Tuesday, days after the town’s police department raided the town’s newspaper office and two residences. It’s a case that’s a long way from being resolved.

The owner and publisher of the newspaper, Eric Meyer, said he’ll sue to make a point. His attorney believes they have a very good case.

“This is a very simple lawsuit for violating our constitutional rights,” said attorney Bernie Rhodes. “If you know anything about the Constitution, you know it starts with the First Amendment.”

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation confirmed it’s taking the lead in the investigation of what happened.

KBI spokesperson Melissa Underwood said previously that Marion Police and the Marion County Attorney had asked the KBI to join an investigation into allegations of identity theft. An agent had been assigned a week ago to assist in the investigation.

But, Underwood said in the statement that agent assisting the police department did not apply for the search warrant and was not part of the raid.

Police took computers and phones and were looking for information regarding a news tip—someone in town was driving on a suspended license and that person was applying for a liquor license, despite a DUI conviction.

“It’s not only did the police execute a search warrant,” said Rhodes, “they executed in a way that shut the newspaper down. They take the lifeblood of the newspaper to prevent it from turning a paper out.”

“I’ve long been troubled by police overreach toward the press,” said Rhodes. “But this takes it to an entirely different level.”

Despite all the attention on the paper right now, staff is hard at work, getting the paper ready—it comes out on Wednesdays. This will be the first edition since the raids.

After the paper is out, Eric Meyer can focus on making funeral arrangements for his mother. Meyer believes the raid contributed to the death of his 98-year-old mother, Joan Meyer.

But the story of the raid, and the fallout, won’t go away anytime soon.

Meyer told us he was involved in ongoing reporting involving Police Chief Gideon Cody but hadn’t published anything. He questions whether the raid was really about paperwork related to a DUI because, Meyer said, the document police were supposedly looking for was left behind.

“The note, the letter, the document itself was sitting right here on this desk when they raided the newsroom. They took that computer. They didn’t take it,” points out Meyer. “Is that the real purpose of this raid?”

Numerous First Amendment organizations have condemned the raid.

People in town are divided on who’s right in this case. There are signs displayed urging people to support the police, while the pile of flowers outside the newspaper office supporting the Record grows.

