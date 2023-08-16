Marion County Attorney withdraws warrants in newspaper raid

MARION, Kan. (KCTV) - The Marion County Attorney is withdrawing the warrants used as the basis to search the Marion County Record and two private homes last Friday.

The attorney for the paper, Bernie Rhodes told KCTV5 news the office decided the raid was not the “appropriate procedure” in procuring information.

“This is a step in the right direction,” said Rhodes. “But it does nothing to provide satisfaction to the newspaper for the damage already caused to their First Amendment rights and, regrettably, it does not bring Joan Meyer Back.”

Marion Police, on Friday, raided the Marion County Record offices, and the home of its publisher and owner, Eric Meyer and his mother, Joan Meyer. The home of the Vice Mayor was also raided.

Police confiscated computers and phones. Eric Meyer believes the stress of it all contributed to the death of his 98-year-old mother.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigations released a statement on Wednesday saying that the investigation remains open, however, “We have determined in collaboration with the Marion County Attorney, that the investigation will proceed independently, and without review or examination of any of the evidence seized on Friday, Aug. 11.”

Even before the raid, the KBI had been asked to assist the Marion Police Department in an investigation into identity theft.

But, a KBI spokesperson said that agent assisting the police department did not apply for the search warrant and was not part of the raid.

The investigation started with a news tip. Someone told the paper that a person in town was driving on a suspended license and that person was applying for a liquor license, despite a DUI conviction.

The raid sparked a national outcry. Numerous First Amendment organizations have condemned the raid.

The Marion County Record was out today, as scheduled, despite the challenges and the death of its co-owner.

In the statement today, the KBI said that they “will work with the Marion County Record, or their representative, to coordinate the prompt return of all seized items.”

It’s expected that despite today’s action, the paper will move forward with plans to file suit.

