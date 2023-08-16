Leavenworth woman pleads guilty to 2nd-degree murder

LEAVENWORTH, Kan. (KCTV) - A Leavenworth woman pled guilty Wednesday to second-degree murder and robbery in the 2019 shooting death of Travis A. Doughty.

37-year-old Patricia Perkins and two additional individuals schemed a plan to rob Doughty, who was 23 years old at the time, according to court records.

Perkins ultimately drove the vehicle in a scheme that involved picking up Doughty and driving him to a rural area of Leavenworth County near Oak Mills Road. Once the group arrived there after Doughty had been led to believe that the group would be shooting guns, Doughty was shot and robbed of his money.

His body was found on March 12, 2019.

One of the other alleged participants in Doughty’s death died by circumstances unrelated to this case. Perkins is set to be sentenced on Sept. 20, 2023.

“If you play a role in a crime, you are still responsible for the crime,” said Leavenworth County Attorney Todd Thompson.

