KU unveils plans for renovated David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium

By Morgan Mobley
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 8:28 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
LAWRENCE, Kan. (KCTV) - KU unveiled plans Tuesday afternoon for a big transformation coming soon.

The Gateway District will feature renovations to David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium and a new conference center and multi-use facilities.

In addition to world-class stadium renovations, the project will include the development of multi-use facilities to be used throughout the year to generate revenue for academic programming and student success.

They’ll include a mix of amenities that boost economic development in the area such as arts and entertaining, dining, retail, office spaces and lodging.

GALLERY: KU releases renderings for gateway district, David Booth Memorial Stadium renovations

This is expected to bring about $2.4 billion in spending to the area and hundreds of jobs.

“The multi-use facilities alone is projected to support 720 permanent jobs once constructed and 670 temporary jobs for what is being built. This will generate millions of dollars in sales and income taxes that will go toward making Kansas a better place for everyone in every corner of the state for generations to come,” said Governor Laura Kelly during a press conference unveiling the renderings.

The project will be primarily funded privately by donors but also features grant money. KU Athletics set an initial fundraising goal of $300 million dollars for the project. So far, KU officials said $165 million has been secured.

Construction will begin at the end of this football season and will be complete by August of 2025. During construction, KU said the football program will continue to play in the stadium for the 2024 season, albeit with limited capacity.

