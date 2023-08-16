KC Crime Stoppers: Mark Fluty

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Mark Fluty, 68, is wanted on a Jackson County, Missouri Warrant for a Sex Offender Registration Violation.

According to KC Crime Stoppers, Fluty’s last known address was near 12th Street and College Avenue in Kansas City, Missouri, but his current whereabouts are unknown. He is currently considered a non-compliant registered sex offender in Jackson County, Missouri.

He has been known to use the aliases of Richard Lee and Rick Leighton.

Fluty is described as a white man, 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighing 165 pounds. He has gray hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477. A reward of up to $2,000 is offered and all calls are anonymous.

