Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Kansas City Police Department honors fallen officer Jim Muhlbauer

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Picture of fallen officer James Muhlbauer is added to the Fallen Officers...
KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Picture of fallen officer James Muhlbauer is added to the Fallen Officers Wall at the Regional Police Academy on Aug. 16, 2023.(Kansas City Police Department)
By Heidi Schmidt
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 2:36 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Members of the Kansas City Police Department gathered to honor a fallen brother.

The department placed a picture of Ofc. Jim Muhlbauer along the Fallen Officers Wall at the Regional Police Academy. The police department said members of Muhlbauer’s family attended Wednesday’s ceremony.

Caption

“Officer Jim Muhlbauer will forever be in our hearts,” the department shared on social media with pictures of the ceremony.

“We will always recognize Muhlbauer for serving our community with honor,” the department wrote.

There is also a bench along the Trail of Heroes near the Shoal Creek Patrol building in memory of Muhlbauer.

ALSO READ: Suspect in Fairway officer’s death charged with 1st degree murder

Muhlbauer and his K9 Champ died in a crash while on patrol Feb. 15.

Investigators said Champ died in the crash. Emergency responders rushed Muhlbauer to a hospital where he later died of his injuries.

According to court documents Jerron Allen Lightfoot had been driving nearly 50 mph over the speed limit and ran a red light before hitting Muhlbauer’s patrol car. The collision also killed 52-year-old Jesse Eckes, who was walking nearby.

Lightfoot is expected to be in court again in October.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - The Kansas City Chiefs and the Cleveland Browns play during the first half of an NFL...
Arrowhead passed over for top NFL tailgating spot according to list
Distracted driving bill signed.
New Missouri distracted driving law takes effect this month
FILE: Greg Hallgrimson, 53, was found guilty Tuesday of felony first-degree domestic assault.
Former Greenwood Police Chief Greg Hallgrimson found guilty of felony assault
The sandwich will be on menus nationwide starting Aug. 28.
Chick-fil-A introduces first-ever seasonal spin on the original chicken sandwich
Police Chief apologizes after hire
Pleasant Hill police chief calls new hire’s social media post offensive

Latest News

First print edition of Marion County Record since raid.
Marion County Attorney withdraws warrants in newspaper raid
Marion County Attorney withdraws warrants in newspaper raid
KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Picture of fallen officer James Muhlbauer is added to the Fallen Officers...
KCPD honors fallen Ofc. James Muhlbauer
Kentucky lawmakers are adjusting the legislative schedule amid the coronavirus outbreak.
Honduran National sentenced to almost 3 years in prison for illegally re-entering the U.S. after aggravated felony offense