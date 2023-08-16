Kansas City Police Department honors fallen officer Jim Muhlbauer

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Members of the Kansas City Police Department gathered to honor a fallen brother.

The department placed a picture of Ofc. Jim Muhlbauer along the Fallen Officers Wall at the Regional Police Academy. The police department said members of Muhlbauer’s family attended Wednesday’s ceremony.

“Officer Jim Muhlbauer will forever be in our hearts,” the department shared on social media with pictures of the ceremony.

“We will always recognize Muhlbauer for serving our community with honor,” the department wrote.

There is also a bench along the Trail of Heroes near the Shoal Creek Patrol building in memory of Muhlbauer.

Muhlbauer and his K9 Champ died in a crash while on patrol Feb. 15.

Investigators said Champ died in the crash. Emergency responders rushed Muhlbauer to a hospital where he later died of his injuries.

According to court documents Jerron Allen Lightfoot had been driving nearly 50 mph over the speed limit and ran a red light before hitting Muhlbauer’s patrol car. The collision also killed 52-year-old Jesse Eckes, who was walking nearby.

Lightfoot is expected to be in court again in October.

