Honduran National sentenced to almost 3 years in prison for illegally re-entering the U.S. after aggravated felony offense

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Jose Borjas-Gutierrez, 33, has been sentenced to two and a half years in federal prison without parole for illegally reentering the United States after committing an aggravated felony.

Borjas-Gutierrez, a Honduran national, was arrested in 2022 for stabbing a man with a broken beer bottle. The incident happened as a result of an argument.

Borjas-Gutierrez pled guilty to a state-level charge of assault in the second degree.

This falls in line with a list of previous crimes, including being convicted of illegally carrying a weapon and aggravated robbery in Texas. Borjas-Gutierrez pointed a firearm at a convivence store clerk and stole $20,000 from a cash register and safe.

Borjas-Gutierrez has been deported from the U.S. on three separate occasions.

On Thursday, March 2, 2023, Borjas-Gutierrez pleaded guilty to one count of illegal reentry by an alien previously convicted of an aggravated felony. He was sentenced to almost three years on Wednesday, August 16.

