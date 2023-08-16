Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

FORECAST: Quiet and comfortable tonight, low temps and humidity for Thursday

Quiet weather continues tonight with temperatures returning to the mid to upper 60s overnight.
By Alena Lee
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 4:37 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Quiet weather continues tonight with temperatures returning to the mid to upper 60s overnight. By Thursday morning winds will shift out of the north as a weak cold front comes through. This will keep temperatures and humidity lower for the day. High temperatures should only top out in the low to mid 80s. Friday starts out cool with lows in the upper 50s before middle 80s return in the afternoon. The ridge of high pressure that we’ve been tracking all week will park itself overhead over the weekend. This will lead to several hot and humid days ahead. High temperatures Saturday and Sunday will easily top out in the 90s with heat index values near 105°. The intense heat and humidity doesn’t look to break down until late into the following week.

Quiet weather continues tonight with temperatures returning to the mid to upper 60s overnight.
Quiet weather continues tonight with temperatures returning to the mid to upper 60s overnight.(kctv)

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - The Kansas City Chiefs and the Cleveland Browns play during the first half of an NFL...
Arrowhead passed over for top NFL tailgating spot according to list
Distracted driving bill signed.
New Missouri distracted driving law takes effect this month
FILE: Greg Hallgrimson, 53, was found guilty Tuesday of felony first-degree domestic assault.
Former Greenwood Police Chief Greg Hallgrimson found guilty of felony assault
Police responded to a crash involving school bus in the Oaklawn neighborhood of Wichita,...
8-year-old girl dies after being hit by school bus, police in Kansas say
The sandwich will be on menus nationwide starting Aug. 28.
Chick-fil-A introduces first-ever seasonal spin on the original chicken sandwich

Latest News

Quiet weather continues tonight with temperatures returning to the mid to upper 60s overnight.
Storm Track 5 Weather Forecast, 8/16
Forecast Highs v Normal
FORECAST: Major heat as we move closer to the weekend, tracking a weather alert due to a series of summer sizzle
Major heat as we move closer to the weekend, tracking a weather alert due to a series of summer...
Major heat as we move closer to the weekend, tracking a weather alert
FORECAST: Pleasant weather continues into Wednesday morning