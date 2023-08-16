FORECAST: Quiet and comfortable tonight, low temps and humidity for Thursday

Quiet weather continues tonight with temperatures returning to the mid to upper 60s overnight. By Thursday morning winds will shift out of the north as a weak cold front comes through. This will keep temperatures and humidity lower for the day. High temperatures should only top out in the low to mid 80s. Friday starts out cool with lows in the upper 50s before middle 80s return in the afternoon. The ridge of high pressure that we’ve been tracking all week will park itself overhead over the weekend. This will lead to several hot and humid days ahead. High temperatures Saturday and Sunday will easily top out in the 90s with heat index values near 105°. The intense heat and humidity doesn’t look to break down until late into the following week.

