FORECAST: Major heat as we move closer to the weekend, tracking a weather alert due to a series of summer sizzle

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Surface high-pressure remains to the southeast of the viewing area, allowing for more of a southerly pattern to take over with our wind. To the northwest another area of high pressure centers within Montana. In between these two pressure systems is a front however, due to the nature of these high-pressure systems and wind flow, shower, and thunderstorm activity will remain well to the north and east of the Missouri River Valley.

First Pitch Temperatures (KCTV 5)

Rain chances through the rest of this week into the weekend are expected to be nonexistent. Mild temperatures are anticipated for today with afternoon peak heat, ranging at or slightly below seasonable temperatures. We will continue with middle to upper 80s through the work week but as we approach the weekend, the upper-level ridge of warm air develops over the central plains. This will usher in aggressive heat for the region. Afternoon temperatures are expected mainly in the upper 90s with the feel-like temperature easily achievable between 101 and 105°. Due to this extreme heat, we are calling for weather alerts on both Saturday and Sunday. Temperatures will slowly begin to drop as we move into next week, but we are still expected to remain above average, even towards next Friday. High pressure still hovers throughout the region, mainly at the surface which limits any sort of rain potential at this time.

