Blue Valley School District opens its doors for the first time ever to Aspen Grove Elementary students Wednesday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Blue Valley School District is welcoming kids to school Wednesday morning, including introducing them to the new Aspen Grove Elementary School.

The new school was built in part to the 2020 bond support from the community and the name was chosen because of the 35 aspen trees here on campus.

Construction started last year with the building sitting on more than 18 acres of land.

There are 24 classrooms and three pods inside the single-story building, a wooden structure on the ceiling runs throughout the building, with the carpet in the library designed to look like stones and pebbles.

The district said a grove is meant to symbolize family and gathering space – both of which fit this new elementary school.

Last year the district implemented a button system to alert for emergencies. This year they’ve added to the safety protocol.

Blue Valley Schools Superintendent Dr. Tonya Merrigan said, “Every single one of our building administrators has gone through a threat assessment training so we have a better understanding if we have a threat and how we can work on that.”

The gym here serves as a tornado shelter designed to withstand wins that are more than 200 miles per hour.

The students will eat lunch, perform musicals, hold assemblies, and much more in the new open space inside.

It’s designed like an uppercase E with three pods that will have kindergarten through 1st grade in pod A, 2nd and 3rd in pod B, and 4th and 5th in pod C.

The district approved a new contract with the teachers association with a 6% increase at their board meeting earlier this week to keep teachers in the doors.

“We’re lucky in Blue Valley, we have certified teachers in all of our classrooms,” she said. “We are struggling still with classified help so paraprofessionals, custodians, lunch room workers, any of those.”

