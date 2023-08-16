Academie Lafayette: School bus service delayed for some students

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Some unexpected busing changes for families of an Academie Lafayette school.

Administrators sent families a notification Tuesday that there will be no bus transportation for Cherry Elementary campus students this week due to a lack of drivers.

Limited bus transportation by Académie Lafayette buses is set to resume next week and full service is to be restored by the following week on August 28.

Heads up, Cherry Families! Due to First Student not being able to find drivers for the Cherry campus, there will be no... Posted by Académie Lafayette on Monday, August 14, 2023

