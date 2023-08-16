Aging & Style
Academie Lafayette: School bus service delayed for some students

By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 1:20 PM CDT
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Some unexpected busing changes for families of an Academie Lafayette school.

Administrators sent families a notification Tuesday that there will be no bus transportation for Cherry Elementary campus students this week due to a lack of drivers.

Limited bus transportation by Académie Lafayette buses is set to resume next week and full service is to be restored by the following week on August 28.

Posted by Académie Lafayette on Monday, August 14, 2023

