Academie Lafayette: School bus service delayed for some students
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 1:20 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Some unexpected busing changes for families of an Academie Lafayette school.
Administrators sent families a notification Tuesday that there will be no bus transportation for Cherry Elementary campus students this week due to a lack of drivers.
Limited bus transportation by Académie Lafayette buses is set to resume next week and full service is to be restored by the following week on August 28.
