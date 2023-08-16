$400 million in unclaimed property returned to Kansans since 1979

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - More than $400 million in unclaimed property has been returned to those in the Sunflower State in 44 years.

Kansas State Treasurer Steven Johnson announced on Tuesday, Aug. 15, that since the unclaimed property program began in 1979, the Sunflower State has now returned more than $400 million to Kansans. That is about $9.1 million per year.

“This milestone of unclaimed property returned is an important reminder to all Kansans to check to see if they have funds that belong to them or a family member,” Johnson said. “I am proud of the work our team does every day to help Kansans claim their money. While the $400 million-returned mark is significant, we still have more than $500 million waiting to be claimed.”

The National Association of Unclaimed Property Administrators has estimated that nearly 33 million people in the nation have unclaimed property. These are financial accounts or items of value that the owner has not been active with for years. When this happens and the owner cannot be located, the money or property is given to the state.

Johnson noted that common examples include life insurance benefits, forgotten bank accounts and safe deposit boxes. Sometimes, he said third parties will contact individuals and offer to help file a claim for a fee.

The Treasurer said that while some of these “finders” operate under legal means, there are also those who wish to use the promise of assistance as a hook for scams. Kansans have been reminded that it is always free to search and file claims through the state’s website HERE.

