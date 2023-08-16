Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

3 of 4 children in family have rare progressive disorder

According to the family, the children, Mia, Ava and Hunter, who are 14, 10 and 4-years-old respectively, were recently diagnosed with Niemann-Pick disease type C.
By Chandler Watkins and Debra Worley
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 10:56 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOLALLA, Ore. (KPTV/Gray News) – A family in Oregon is trying to come to grips with a devastating diagnosis after learning three of their four children have an extremely rare progressive disorder that doesn’t have a cure.

According to the family, the children, Mia, Ava and Hunter, who are 14, 10 and 4-years-old respectively, were recently diagnosed with Niemann-Pick disease type C.

The Mayo Clinic states “Niemann-Pick is a rare, inherited disease that affects the body’s ability to metabolize fat (cholesterol and lipids) within cells. These cells malfunction and, over time, die. Niemann-Pick disease can affect the brain, nerves, liver, spleen, bone marrow and, in severe cases, lungs.”

The children’s grandmother, Heather Davenport, said they are on a treatment called Miglustat.

“It helps slow the progression of the disease but early teens or early to late 20s is as long as they are going to live for,” Davenport said.

Family members say the kids are energetic and full of life.

“The little one, Hunter, is just so full of energy,” Davenport said. “Just all over the place. The teenager has the teenage attitude, what can you say? But she’s still so loving and caring. Ava is just carefree. She likes sports, she wants to get into football this year.”

“The lives of the Rose family will be forever changed,” the kids’ great aunt, Kathleen Rose, wrote in a GoFundMe post.

Copyright 2023 KPTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - The Kansas City Chiefs and the Cleveland Browns play during the first half of an NFL...
Arrowhead passed over for top NFL tailgating spot according to list
Distracted driving bill signed.
New Missouri distracted driving law takes effect this month
FILE: Greg Hallgrimson, 53, was found guilty Tuesday of felony first-degree domestic assault.
Former Greenwood Police Chief Greg Hallgrimson found guilty of felony assault
The sandwich will be on menus nationwide starting Aug. 28.
Chick-fil-A introduces first-ever seasonal spin on the original chicken sandwich
Police Chief apologizes after hire
Pleasant Hill police chief calls new hire’s social media post offensive

Latest News

This Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2023 photo provided by the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department shows...
A family outing at a popular waterfall turns grim as mother drowns trying to rescue son
FILE - Anthony Durden attends a forum on Black history curriculum in Florida's schools,...
Protesters march through Miami to object to Florida’s Black history teaching standards
England's Lauren Hemp, left, scores her side's second goal past Australia's goalkeeper...
England beats Australia 3-1 to move into Women’s World Cup final against Spain
Cothran’s bond was set at $1 million, and she was scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday...
Suspect in Fairway officer’s death charged with 1st degree murder
That extreme heat is a concern everywhere but especially in the Gulf.
Gulf of Mexico breaks heat record, report says