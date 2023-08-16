2 dead in Lafayette County crash

LAFAYETTE COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - A crash in Lafayette County Monday night killed two people.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol said the crash happened at 6:27 p.m. on Missouri Highway 23 south of Jingles Road.

According to MSHP, the crash happened when a 2006 Buick Lucerne driven by a 61-year-old man crossed the center of the road and struck a 2014 Chevrolet Captiva head on.

The driver of the Chevrolet was a 17-year-old male from Carrolton, Missouri.

MSHP said both drivers were not wearing seatbelts. The driver of the Lucerne was Gerald Ratcliffe of Hale, Missouri, and the MSHP said he was pronounced dead at the scene shortly after 7 p.m.

The 17-year-old male was pronounced dead at a local hospital at 7:52 p.m.

