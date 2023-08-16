Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

2 dead in Lafayette County crash

(MGN)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 7:53 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAFAYETTE COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - A crash in Lafayette County Monday night killed two people.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol said the crash happened at 6:27 p.m. on Missouri Highway 23 south of Jingles Road.

According to MSHP, the crash happened when a 2006 Buick Lucerne driven by a 61-year-old man crossed the center of the road and struck a 2014 Chevrolet Captiva head on.

The driver of the Chevrolet was a 17-year-old male from Carrolton, Missouri.

MSHP said both drivers were not wearing seatbelts. The driver of the Lucerne was Gerald Ratcliffe of Hale, Missouri, and the MSHP said he was pronounced dead at the scene shortly after 7 p.m.

The 17-year-old male was pronounced dead at a local hospital at 7:52 p.m.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael Oher, a tackle from Mississippi, is selected as the No. 26th overall pick by the...
Michael Oher, of ‘Blind Side’ fame, claims Tuohy family tricked him to get rich
FILE
Product recall issued by Missouri’s Division of Cannabis Regulation
FILE - Baltimore Ravens running back Alex Collins attends during warmups prior to an NFL...
Alex Collins, former Seahawks and Ravens running back, killed in motorcycle crash at age 28
Fairway police Ofc. Jonah Oswald died from injuries he sustained in the line of duty,...
WATCH: Funeral for fallen Fairway police Ofc. Jonah Oswald
Silver Dollar City unveils the new 'Fire in the Hole' attraction.
Silver Dollar City unveils new ‘Fire in the Hole’ attraction; releases ride date

Latest News

The University of Kansas released renderings Tuesday for its Gateway District project and which...
KU unveils plans for renovated David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium
KU unveils plans for renovated David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium
Eric Meyer, the editor and publisher of the Marion County Record, stands in front of his...
Marion County Record case remains far from resolved
Marion County Record case remains far from resolved