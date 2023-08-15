Aging & Style
University of Kansas warns Lawrence residents ahead of move-in days

(WIBW)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 12:00 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Drivers in and around Lawrence have been warned that students at the University of Kansas are set to soon return.

The University of Kansas says that employees and community members in and around Lawrence should anticipate heavy traffic around campus on Thursday, Aug. 17, and Friday, Aug. 18. These two days have been set aside for students to move into KU Housing.

Officials warned that traffic around Daisy Hill - 15th, 19th and Iowa Streets - is expected to be heaviest from about 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Busiest intersections will likely include 15th and Iowa St. as well as 23rd and Naismith Dr. Increased traffic should also be expected at:

  • 11th and Louisiana - GSP and Corbin Halls
  • 19th and Ousdahl Rd. and 19th and Ellis Dr. - entrances for Downs Residence Hall and Souffer Place apartments

KU noted that early move-in for band members, sorority recruitment and other residents was held on Aug. 12.

