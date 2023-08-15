Task force aimed to identify businesses with high number of violent incidents in KCMO

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A Kansas City task force aimed to identify businesses, establishments, or properties with a high number of violent incidents and emergency calls is meeting Tuesday morning.

The mayor’s office says they will discuss the framework for this Multidisciplinary Public Safety Task Force that was established after the city council passed an ordinance in July.

Mayor Quinton Lucas, Mayor Pro Tem Ryana Parks-Shaw, and Director of Public Safety Melesa Johnson will be at the Fast Stop on East 10th Street to talk about steps moving forward with it.

They are looking into those businesses or properties like you said that have a high number of violent incidents, 311 complaints, and emergency calls. They want to engage with business owners to find improvements focusing on identifying factors like lighting, trash and illegal dumping, graffiti, and any business violations.

The mayor’s office reminds us they requested to revoke the business license and close businesses operating as unlicensed clubs on prospect avenue last month following the mass shooting at the Klymax Lounge. Three people died, nine more were injured, and many more were impacted that night.

The task force had its first site visit last week at the Fast Stop. There was a murder there in late June, 59 calls for service, and 14 police reports filed in the past year at that site alone. City staff inspected the conditions of the business and identified some of those factors like overgrown weeds, trash, and graffiti there.

That press conference will be happening at 9 a.m. We will have an update for you at noon on KCTV5 and in our evening shows about their findings and plans.

