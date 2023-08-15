Aging & Style
Product recall issued by Missouri’s Division of Cannabis Regulation

FILE
FILE
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 8:40 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - More than 60,000 marijuana products have been recalled by the Missouri Division of Cannabis Regulation, the DCR announced Monday evening.

The recall was issued for manufactured products sold to dispensaries and manufacturers by the manufacturer Delta Extraction, LLC.

While the DCR said no adverse reactions have been reported at this time, they said the recalled products were “not compliantly tracked in the statewide track and trace system. That system, METRC, allows the DCR to verify that the products came from marijuana grown in Missouri or that the product passed required testing prior to being sold at dispensaries.

The full list of recalled products can be found at Cannabis.Mo.Gov. The DCR said patients and consumers who have purchased recalled products should stop using it, and all unused products should be discarded or returned to the dispensary where it was purchased.

Patients who believe they are experiencing adverse reactions can report them at CannabisComplaints@health.mo.gov or fill out a complaint form here.

