Process of demolishing former K-Mart building in Independence begins

The process of tearing the old Independence K-Mart building down and cleaning up will take...
The process of tearing the old Independence K-Mart building down and cleaning up will take about four weeks to complete, according to city estimates.(City of Independence)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 12:33 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (KCTV) - After several months of sitting vacant, the old K-Mart building on Noland Road has been scrapped.

Independence City Council members helped begin the process of demolishing the structure at 4023 S. Noland Road.

The City stated that since 2020, there have been:

  • 31 code enforcement cases not been resolved by the property owner
  • nearly 300 calls for service to the Independence Police Department

The process of tearing the building down and cleaning up will take about four weeks to complete, according to city estimates.

This morning, Aug. 15, members of the Independence City Council marked the beginning of demolition for the vacant...

Posted by City of Independence, MO, Government on Tuesday, August 15, 2023
