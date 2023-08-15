Process of demolishing former K-Mart building in Independence begins

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (KCTV) - After several months of sitting vacant, the old K-Mart building on Noland Road has been scrapped.

Independence City Council members helped begin the process of demolishing the structure at 4023 S. Noland Road.

The City stated that since 2020, there have been:

31 code enforcement cases not been resolved by the property owner

nearly 300 calls for service to the Independence Police Department

The process of tearing the building down and cleaning up will take about four weeks to complete, according to city estimates.

This morning, Aug. 15, members of the Independence City Council marked the beginning of demolition for the vacant... Posted by City of Independence, MO, Government on Tuesday, August 15, 2023

ALSO READ: Task force aimed to identify businesses with high number of violent incidents in KCMO

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.