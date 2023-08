KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Police are searching for a missing child.

Amelia Marek was last seen around 9:30 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 14 in the area of 17th Street and Bennington Avenue in Kansas City, Missouri.

She is 4 feet tall with brown hair and brown eyes.

If you see her or know where she is please call 911.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.