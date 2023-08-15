Police find missing 5-year-old girl safe in Kansas City
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 9:14 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Police have ended their search for a missing child after she was found safe.
A 5-year-old girl was last seen around 9:30 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 14 in the area of 17th Street and Bennington Avenue in Kansas City, Missouri.
She was found Tuesday morning about 11:45 a.m.
To get the latest news sent to your phone, download the KCTV5 News app here.
Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.