Out with the old, in with the new: Pawnee Elementary welcomes students for first day of school

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Shawnee Mission School District has officially started its school year, and hundreds of students will have their first day in a new building.

The new Pawnee Elementary School building began construction in April 2022. The school is a part of Shawnee Mission’s $264 million bond, which was passed in 2021.

The bond provides funds to rebuild five elementary schools in the Shawnee Mission district, including Pawnee Elementary.

In March of the 2022-23 school year, Pawnee students finished out the year at Indian Creek while the old building was demolished.

Some students will head back to class later in the week. On Tuesday, August 15, grades 1-7, 9, and 12 start school. All other grades will start Wednesday and kindergarten begins school the following day.

