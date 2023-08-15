Aging & Style
Olathe man sentenced after high-speed chase on downtown airport runway

(MGN)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 5:08 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - An Olathe man who led police officers on a chase down a runway at the downtown airport was sentenced in federal court Tuesday for disrupting airport operations and illegally possessing a firearm.

The 35-year-old man, Efren Torres-Rodriguez, was sentenced to 6 1/2 years in prison without parole.

According to the U.S. Department of Justice, Torres-Rodriguez pleaded guilty on March 8, 2023, to damaging and disrupting an international airport and to being a felon and unlawful drug user in possession of a firearm.

Torres-Rodriguez’s charges stem from an incident on Feb. 1, 2022. On that day, police officers with the Kansas City, Missouri Police Department were notified of a suspicious car, a Dodge Charger, parked near a gate at the Charles B. Wheeler Downtown Airport. When officers arrived at the vehicle, they found the man passed out in the driver’s seat of a running car. When they opened the door and turned off the car, officers woke up Torres-Rodriguez.

After ordering Torres-Rodriguez to get out of the car, the 35-year-old man refused. Instead, he took off and drove away, crashing the Charger through the gate to the airfield, where he drove on the runway at speeds of up to 100 miles per hour.

When Torres-Rodriguez attempted to cross over the airstrip into a grassy area, his vehicle became undrivable, the DOJ said. Officers took the man from his vehicle and placed him under arrest. They also found a clear plastic bag in his pants pocket that contained 4.6 grams of methamphetamine.

While searching his vehicle, officers found a gun with an extended magazine, as well as several rounds of ammunition and drug paraphernalia.

His actions significantly disrupted the airport’s activities, as operations at the airport were closed and planes were not allowed to land or take off for 40 minutes. The DOJ said one aircraft had a delayed arrival and had to remain airborne for approximately 50 minutes.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

