Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

New Missouri distracted driving law takes effect this month

Distracted driving bill signed.
Distracted driving bill signed.(KY3)
By Heidi Schmidt
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 1:52 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A new Missouri law aimed at reducing distracted driving will punish people who are caught using cell phones and other devices while behind the wheel.

The law makes it illegal for anyone to physically hold any electronic device while driving, including making or answering a phone call, send texts, or watch or record videos. Anyone who wishes to preform any of these functions while driving will be required to use a handsfree device.

School bus drivers will no longer be able to use a cell phone, or other device, while the bus is moving. They can use a two-way radio except when students are getting on or off of the bus.

GPS units and two-way radios are exempt under the new law and are still allowed. Drivers are also allowed to use a cell phone to report an emergency while driving. Police and other people who drive emergency vehicles are allowed to use phones and electronics while responding to an emergency.

ALSO READ: KCMO Task force aimed to identify businesses with high number of violent incidents

The new law takes effect Aug. 28.

Officers will give warnings for the next 16 months. They are allowed to begin issuing citations to violators on Jan. 1, 2025. Drivers cannot be stopped just for violating the law, but if stopped for another violation, the driver can be cited.

The fine will be $150 for the first citation and increases for any additional violation of the law within a two-year period. The law also stiffens penalties for violators who cause property damage, or injure another person during.

Anyone with questions about the law can read the full text of the law here.

To get the latest news sent to your phone, download the KCTV5 News app here.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael Oher, a tackle from Mississippi, is selected as the No. 26th overall pick by the...
Michael Oher, of ‘Blind Side’ fame, claims Tuohy family tricked him to get rich
FILE
Product recall issued by Missouri’s Division of Cannabis Regulation
Fairway police Ofc. Jonah Oswald died from injuries he sustained in the line of duty,...
WATCH: Funeral for fallen Fairway police Ofc. Jonah Oswald
FILE - Baltimore Ravens running back Alex Collins attends during warmups prior to an NFL...
Alex Collins, former Seahawks and Ravens running back, killed in motorcycle crash at age 28
Silver Dollar City unveils the new 'Fire in the Hole' attraction.
Silver Dollar City unveils new ‘Fire in the Hole’ attraction; releases ride date

Latest News

A rendering of the Cascade Hotel Kansas City set to open in October 2023 on the Country Club...
New luxury hotel on the Plaza to open in October
Missouri wide receiver Luther Burden III (3) is tripped by South Carolina linebacker Debo...
Missouri trying to prove ‘we belong in our league’ after three consecutive mediocre seasons
Multidisciplinary Public Safety Task Force
Task force aimed to identify businesses with high number of violent incidents in KCMO
Task force aimed to identify businesses with high number of violent incidents in KCMO
Task force aimed to identify businesses with high number of violent incidents in KCMO