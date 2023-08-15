New Missouri distracted driving law takes effect this month

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A new Missouri law aimed at reducing distracted driving will punish people who are caught using cell phones and other devices while behind the wheel.

The law makes it illegal for anyone to physically hold any electronic device while driving, including making or answering a phone call, send texts, or watch or record videos. Anyone who wishes to preform any of these functions while driving will be required to use a handsfree device.

School bus drivers will no longer be able to use a cell phone, or other device, while the bus is moving. They can use a two-way radio except when students are getting on or off of the bus.

GPS units and two-way radios are exempt under the new law and are still allowed. Drivers are also allowed to use a cell phone to report an emergency while driving. Police and other people who drive emergency vehicles are allowed to use phones and electronics while responding to an emergency.

The new law takes effect Aug. 28.

Officers will give warnings for the next 16 months. They are allowed to begin issuing citations to violators on Jan. 1, 2025. Drivers cannot be stopped just for violating the law, but if stopped for another violation, the driver can be cited.

The fine will be $150 for the first citation and increases for any additional violation of the law within a two-year period. The law also stiffens penalties for violators who cause property damage, or injure another person during.

Anyone with questions about the law can read the full text of the law here.

