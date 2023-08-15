Aging & Style
New luxury hotel on the Plaza to open in October

A rendering of the Cascade Hotel Kansas City set to open in October 2023 on the Country Club Plaza.(Marriott Bonvoy)
A rendering of the Cascade Hotel Kansas City set to open in October 2023 on the Country Club Plaza.(Marriott Bonvoy)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 2:28 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Another luxury hotel will open its doors in Kansas City’s Country Club Plaza this fall.

The Cascade Hotel Kansas City, which will reside on the 4600 block of Wornall Road, plans to feature 300 guest rooms, 15,000 square feet of event space, a state-of-the-art fitness facility, a spa and a members-only rooftop concept.

It will also have a restaurant from the Strang Chef Collective, a 2-story outlet featuring world-class chef concepts, and two full bars, along with multiple outdoor dining opportunities.

“We are thrilled to open the doors of Cascade Hotel in Kansas City. It is a true destination location. Our goal was to create an inspiring and reinvigorating location for our guests and locals alike. Our guests can indulge in a variety of activities, including taking advantage of the Country Club Plaza creating unforgettable memories along the way,” general manager of Cascade Hotel Russell Archuleta stated in a release.

For reservations, click here or call 919-964-1123.






