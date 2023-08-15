Aging & Style
Missouri suspects, stolen vehicle found at South Topeka gas station

Officials apprehend two suspects found in a stolen vehicle out of Missouri on Aug. 15, 2023.
Officials apprehend two suspects found in a stolen vehicle out of Missouri on Aug. 15, 2023.(WIBW/Eric Ives)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 12:54 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A stolen vehicle out of Missouri and two suspects were found in South Topeka following a mid-morning traffic stop at a gas station.

The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office tells 13 NEWS that around 10:45 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 15, a K-9 unit spotted a vehicle that had been reported stolen in the parking lot of the Kwik Shop in the 100 block of SW 37th St.

Law enforcement officials said a traffic stop was initiated and the car was confirmed to have been stolen out of Warsaw, Mo.

The Sheriff’s Office said the female driver and a male passenger both also had warrants out for their arrests.

Officials in Kansas noted that the investigation would be taken over by Warsaw law enforcement agencies. They did not release the identities of the two suspects.

