Man charged following fatal Sunday shooting in Midtown

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A Kansas City man has been charged after a fatal shooting in Midtown on Sunday.

The Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office said 38-year-old Dynell Jones is charged with second-degree murder and two counts of armed criminal action.

According to court records, police officers were alerted on Sunday afternoon by a woman driving on Linwood, near Troost Avenue, to a shooting behind a parking lot of Main Street.

A victim was transported to an area hospital but died of his injuries.

On Monday, prosecutor Jean Peters Bakers announced the charges against Jones.

The shooting happened Sunday around 5 p.m. according to court documents.

A witness told police she saw a man the victim suffering from a gunshot wound to his face, and the defendant told police he fired in the direction of the vehicle in which the victim was a passenger to scare off the victim.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.