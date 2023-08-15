Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Man charged following fatal Sunday shooting in Midtown

38-year-old Dynell Jones has been charged with second-degree murder.
38-year-old Dynell Jones has been charged with second-degree murder.(Jackson County Detention Center)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 9:26 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A Kansas City man has been charged after a fatal shooting in Midtown on Sunday.

The Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office said 38-year-old Dynell Jones is charged with second-degree murder and two counts of armed criminal action.

According to court records, police officers were alerted on Sunday afternoon by a woman driving on Linwood, near Troost Avenue, to a shooting behind a parking lot of Main Street.

A victim was transported to an area hospital but died of his injuries.

On Monday, prosecutor Jean Peters Bakers announced the charges against Jones.

The shooting happened Sunday around 5 p.m. according to court documents.

A witness told police she saw a man the victim suffering from a gunshot wound to his face, and the defendant told police he fired in the direction of the vehicle in which the victim was a passenger to scare off the victim.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael Oher, a tackle from Mississippi, is selected as the No. 26th overall pick by the...
Michael Oher, of ‘Blind Side’ fame, claims Tuohy family tricked him to get rich
Sylvania Watkins said he knew something wasn’t right when a decapitated baby was received at...
‘This is not right’: Funeral home blows whistle after receiving decapitated baby
Traffic alert
UPDATED TRAFFIC ALERT: Portion of I-70 reopened, flooding reduced on I-35
National Weather Service confirms EF0 tornado passed through Davenport.
National Weather Service radio for KC is offline due to communication line failure
One man shot and killed while in his vehicle near the 4600 block of Liberty
VICTIM IDENTIFIED: Argument leads to multi-vehicle crash leaving one man dead

Latest News

MSHP Cpl. Morgan is bringing a woman to safety after flash flooding from the Castor River...
16 people rescued after major flooding in Bollinger County, Mo. ; recovery efforts underway
FILE
Product recall issued by Missouri’s Division of Cannabis Regulation
Leavenworth man involved in Platte County officer-involved shooting dies
Raided Marion County newspaper claims raid contributed to death of editor and promises lawsuit