Local musician seriously hurt in hit-and-run

JACKSON COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - KCPD is still looking for a car involved in a hit-and-run crash that left a man on a scooter in critical condition.

“You can’t be around him and not smile, he’s always joking, just a really good guy,” said Brock Ginther.

Ginther fighting back a mix of emotions as he talks about his good friend, fellow band member and well-known local musician Jon Paul.

“An amazing drummer, to watch him is like watching a tornado,” said Ginther.

Last week Ginther and his friends became concerned after noticing a report regarding a hit-and-run on Troost involving a man on a scooter.

Ginther says Paul enjoyed scootering around the area.

“The location they gave was very close to JP’s house so, we started calling emergency rooms and ruling a few out. I knew Research Medical Center was real close to his house so, I just went there with a friend and found him,” said Ginther.

KCPD said on Tuesday just before 9 p.m. two SUVs were racing at high speeds North on Troost.

They said one or both of the SUV’s hit a man on a scooter that was traveling in the same direction near 77th Street.

The drivers of the vehicles never stopped, leaving the man who Ginther identified as Paul in critical condition and now fighting for his life in the ICU.

“I mean it’s horrible, I mean when they say the words critical condition, it’s devastating,” said Ginther.

Police have released pictures of the vehicle involved in the crash.

It’s believed to be either a Hyundai Santa Fe or Kia Sorento, which they say turned East on 76th Street after the crash.

Ginther said he not only hopes police will be able to capture the suspect or suspects, but that JP will possibly make a recovery.

“Everybody knows JP, everybody loves him,” said Ginther.

Police encourage anyone with information to contact the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.