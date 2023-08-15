Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Local musician seriously hurt in hit-and-run

By Greg Payne
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 10:40 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - KCPD is still looking for a car involved in a hit-and-run crash that left a man on a scooter in critical condition.

“You can’t be around him and not smile, he’s always joking, just a really good guy,” said Brock Ginther.

Ginther fighting back a mix of emotions as he talks about his good friend, fellow band member and well-known local musician Jon Paul.

“An amazing drummer, to watch him is like watching a tornado,” said Ginther.

Last week Ginther and his friends became concerned after noticing a report regarding a hit-and-run on Troost involving a man on a scooter.

Ginther says Paul enjoyed scootering around the area.

“The location they gave was very close to JP’s house so, we started calling emergency rooms and ruling a few out. I knew Research Medical Center was real close to his house so, I just went there with a friend and found him,” said Ginther.

KCPD said on Tuesday just before 9 p.m. two SUVs were racing at high speeds North on Troost.

They said one or both of the SUV’s hit a man on a scooter that was traveling in the same direction near 77th Street.

The drivers of the vehicles never stopped, leaving the man who Ginther identified as Paul in critical condition and now fighting for his life in the ICU.

“I mean it’s horrible, I mean when they say the words critical condition, it’s devastating,” said Ginther.

Police have released pictures of the vehicle involved in the crash.

It’s believed to be either a Hyundai Santa Fe or Kia Sorento, which they say turned East on 76th Street after the crash.

Ginther said he not only hopes police will be able to capture the suspect or suspects, but that JP will possibly make a recovery.

“Everybody knows JP, everybody loves him,” said Ginther.

Police encourage anyone with information to contact the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael Oher, a tackle from Mississippi, is selected as the No. 26th overall pick by the...
Michael Oher, of ‘Blind Side’ fame, claims Tuohy family tricked him to get rich
Sylvania Watkins said he knew something wasn’t right when a decapitated baby was received at...
‘This is not right’: Funeral home blows whistle after receiving decapitated baby
Traffic alert
UPDATED TRAFFIC ALERT: Portion of I-70 reopened, flooding reduced on I-35
National Weather Service confirms EF0 tornado passed through Davenport.
National Weather Service radio for KC is offline due to communication line failure
One man shot and killed while in his vehicle near the 4600 block of Liberty
VICTIM IDENTIFIED: Argument leads to multi-vehicle crash leaving one man dead

Latest News

Crash shuts down portion of 18th St. Expressway; serious injuries reported
'Frozen' brings rival schools together
‘Frozen’ production brings Olathe schools together
'Frozen' brings rival schools together
‘Frozen’ production brings Olathe schools together
MSHP Cpl. Morgan is bringing a woman to safety after flash flooding from the Castor River...
16 people rescued after major flooding in Bollinger County, Mo. ; recovery efforts underway